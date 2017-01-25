WZLX Exclusive Bon Jovi Concert

Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX presents an exclusive performance with Bon Jovi at Mohegan Sun Casino on Wednesday night, January 25th, 2017.

Before they kick-off their “This House Is Not For Sale” tour, you can be one of the first to see them in 2017!

You can’t buy tickets to this intimate performance, your only way in is to win on 100.7 WZLX and WZLX.com!

Starting Monday morning at 6:30am with Karlson and McKenzie, listen weekdays to win every hour through 5:30pm with Chuck Nowlin on the commercial free Attitude Adjustment Hour!

For another chance to win, enter below to get in the running on WZLX.com!