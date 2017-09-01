Win a Karlson & McKenzie Backyard Bash & Pizza Oven!

Win a Karlson & McKenzie Backyard Bash & Live Broadcast at Your Home!

Kevin Karlson & Pete McKenzie want to deliver a backyard pizza oven to your house, complete with a live broadcast and backyard bash on the morning of September 1st, 2017!

All you have to do is post an original photo on your Instagram account using the hashtag: #WZLXContest and follow and tag @WZLX during the entry period.

Please make sure to include your Town/City within the photo description.

Photo must show your backyard and where you would put the pizza oven!

Entries must be received by Thursday, August 24th, 2017 at 10am ET.

On Thursday August 24th one potential winner will be selected by random drawing of all eligible entries and will receive a Direct Message via Instagram. Potential winner will have 24 hours to respond.

The Karlson and McKenzie Show will broadcast live from the winner’s backyard on Friday, September 1, 2017 and the Proforno Famosi Backyard Pizza Oven provided by Landscape Depot Supply will be delivered the same day.

One entry per person. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Instagram account. Entrant must have a valid Instagram account. Entrant must live in the greater Boston area. Must be at least 21 years of age. Must be a single family home. See Official Contest Rules for complete details.