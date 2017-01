This Friday, Chuck Nowlin’s “Perfect 10 Playlist” becomes… The Perfect 12 – in honor of #12!

It’s playoff pump up music to get you ready for the game on Saturday night!

During “The Perfect 12”… when you hear “Crazy Train” from Ozzy… be the 12th caller to 617-931-1007 and win a pair of tickets for New England and Houston at Gillette Stadium!

The Perfect 12 Playlist… Friday, starting at 2:45 with Chuck Nowlin… on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX!