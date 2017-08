Grateful Dead Night at the Drive-In

See the Grateful Dead outdoors on one of the biggest movie screens in the country! Saturday August 19, 2017 at Mendon Twin Drive-In, 35 Milford Street in Mendon.

At about 9PM, we’ll witness a previously unreleased Grateful Dead concert captured live from RFK Stadium July 12, 1989. At about 5PM, America’s greatest Grateful Dead cover band, Deadbeat will play a two set show!

Enter below for your chance to win a VIP car pass to the show!