Listen at work all day on Friday for the WZLX Lift Ticket Window to open, to win FREE lift tickets! Every hour 9am to 5pm you can win a pair of passes to ski one of New England’s world famous mountains this season!

When you hear the WZLX Lift Ticket Window open, be the 25th caller to 617-931-1007 and score yourself a pair of lift tickets!

It’s the original Free Ski Friday’s… on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX!

Free Ski Friday Dates for 2017

1/6 Wachusett
1/13 Okemo
1/20 Waterville
1/27 Okemo
2/3 Sunapee
2/10 Okemo
2/17 Waterville
2/24 Sunapee
3/3 Wachusett

