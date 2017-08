Fight Night at the Drive-In

Watch the fight of the century on the biggest screen showing it in country. Bout between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC star and Conor McGregor.

Saturday, August 26th at the Mendon Twin Drive-In. Doors at 6pm, 9pm pre-show, 9:30pm fireworks, 11pm main event. Tickets still on-sale.

Enter below for your chance to win a car pass to the show!