Chuck’s Got Your 5-4-3-2-1 Tickets to Roger Waters

Win Seats in the First Five Rows!

Want to sit up front at Roger Waters’ September 28th Boston Garden performance?

Chuck Nowlin is counting down til showtime by giving away tickets in the FIRST FIVE ROWS!

Starting Thursday, September 21st, during the COMMERCIAL FREE Attitude Adjustment Hour, be listening for Pink Floyd. When you hear it, be caller 25 to 617-931-1007 and you’ll score premium seats to Roger Waters at the Garden!

Thursday 9/21: 5th ROW

Friday 9/22: 4th ROW

Monday 9/25: 3rd ROW

Tuesday 9/26: 2nd ROW

Wednesday 9/27: FRONT ROW!

Standard Contest Rules Apply. When you hear a Pink Floyd song play between 5pm and 6pm ET on 9/21/17, 9/22/17, 9/25/17, 9/26/17, and 9/27/17, be the correct caller and win the tickets as listed above.