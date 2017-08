Cha Chi Loprete, host of Breakfast with the Beatles is hosting his very own night at the Mendon Twin Drive-In on Saturday night, September 16th!

Join Cha Chi along with a performance by The Oh-No’s, and screenings of I Wanna Hold Your Hand, The Beatles Boston, and A Hard Day’s Night

Enter below for your chance to win passes to join us for Breakfast with the Beatles Night at the Drive-In, or visit mendondrivein.com to purchase tickets.