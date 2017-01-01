Aerosmith Legacy Pinball Contest

You Could Win This Official Aerosmith Pinball Machine!

Are you a wizard with balls of steel? Then Karlson & McKenzie want to put your flipper fingers to great use!

It’s your chance to win a brand new Official Aerosmith Pinball Machine, courtesy of Ernie Boch, Jr. and Subaru of New England!

Each weekday morning, we’ll qualify listeners to join Pete, Kevin, and the rest of the crew, along with Ernie Boch, Jr. at his private Subaru showroom in Norwood, to compete head to head for pinball glory! The listener with the highest score, wins!

Enter below for another chance to qualify for a slot in the competition!

Brought to you by Subaru of New England and Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX!