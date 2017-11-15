Ernie The Elf Talks Dangerous Toys

Ernie the Elf came back today to set the record straight on something in the news.

After Kevin and Heather were done bickering about the smell of Ernie in the studio, Kevin brought up the worst toys list and played audio of our friends at WBZ doing a report on it.

Kevin then read more toys on the list. Ernie then came in and said he is aware of the list and this isn’t their first rodeo dealing with this. Ernie recounted past “toys” that they had trouble with up in the North Pole.

Ernie then said he is returning the week after Thanksgiving and need people that are naughty. The little elf then brought up how the elves are getting sick from ticks on the deer up in the North Pole. He ended his appearance bringing up if he could still harass Heather.

Hear the toys and what the guys said in response to it all.

