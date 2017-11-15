Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 15 in Classic Rock History

The Grateful Dead released its “Shakedown Street” album on this day in 1978. What comic book artist illustrated the cover?

ANSWER: Gilbert Shelton, creator of “The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers”

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 15, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1969: Janis Joplin is arrested after a concert in Tampa for “vulgar and indecent language.” All charges are eventually dropped.

Janis Joplin is arrested after a concert in Tampa for “vulgar and indecent language.” All charges are eventually dropped. 1975: The J. Geils Band is at the Garden recording some tracks for use in its Blow Your Face Out! album.

The J. Geils Band is at the Garden recording some tracks for use in its Blow Your Face Out! album. 1978: The Grateful Dead releases Shakedown Street.

The Grateful Dead releases Shakedown Street. 1980: The Doobie Brothers are dropping in at Causeway Street.

The Doobie Brothers are dropping in at Causeway Street. 1987: Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms album, which had been released two years previously, became the first album to sell over 3 million copies in England.

Dire Straits’ Brothers in Arms album, which had been released two years previously, became the first album to sell over 3 million copies in England. 1992: Ozzy Osbourne performs what he said would be his final concert. The show turns into a Black Sabbath reunion when former Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward joined him onstage. Of course, it is the last of the Ozzy retirement talk!

Ozzy Osbourne performs what he said would be his final concert. The show turns into a Black Sabbath reunion when former Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward joined him onstage. Of course, it is the last of the Ozzy retirement talk! 1999: Elton John threatens to cancel a concert in Winnipeg after officials spent two hours searching his plane at the airport.

And from the WZLX ticket stash…Jethro Tull rocked the Boston Garden in 1971, and Aerosmith also rocked the Garden in 1976.