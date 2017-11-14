What Recipes Are You Looking For To Cook on Thanksgiving?

After reminding everyone about our free turkey dinner next week at CBS Scene in Foxboro from 7-10 p.m. and you can donate non-perishable foods to donate for the Foxboro Food Pantry, Pete brought up how he doesn’t have turkey on thanksgiving.

Kevin said that was weird.

Pete said his wife doesn’t like to prepare turkey so they’re having salmon. Yes, SALMON! Pete then brought up some data collected by some food companies from November 1st last year to Thanksgiving Day. The data created a list of the most popular thanksgiving foods to make in each state.

Heather had her Thanksgiving early and ran off the things she had highlighted by a Brussel sprout salad. Pete went back to the list and the most searched recipe was for New York was cheesecake, which is the same as Massachusetts. Vermont and Connecticut had butternut squash soup. New Hampshire was blueberry pie and Rhode Island was monkey bread. Pete couldn’t believe Maine was looking up chicken pot pie but Kevin said he loves it!

What recipes are you looking up that maybe odd for Thanksgiving?

Shoot us a text or email and let us know.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.