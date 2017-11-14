Old Fashioned Senseless Survey

Kevin dedicated the survey to Matt today. Kevin met Matt during the Walk & Wag over the weekend and he had an idea for the Senseless Survey. His idea was to have packages of the survey for people to buy on iTunes and donate the money to…well that’s where Kevin stopped him. Kevin then worked out a deal with Matt.

When that was done, Kevin rang up a guy who said he didn’t have 30 seconds to do the survey so Kevin persuaded him saying if he does is it now, he won’t bother him again. The guy reluctantly agreed.

The first senseless question Kevin asked was if he ever knocked himself unconscious trying to remove plastic from something he just bought. He said no.

Kevin then asked if the orange on Trump’s face was not makeup but Cheetos dust, would he like him more or less. The man wasn’t sure how to answer that one.

When Kevin asked if he thanks his lucky stars he doesn’t scratch his butt with his teeth like a dog, the man wanted to what was this. Kevin rolled on though asking about designated driver pregnant friends, women buying pumpkin spice lattes, awesome sauce and calling people old fashioned. He finally said he had to go after he was asked about naming a child “old fashioned” which he made good on during the last question. Take a listen.

