Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 14 in Classic Rock History

David Bowie played the Music Hall on this night in 1974 – the first of three nights. He had been on the “Diamond Dogs” tour, but changed the name of the tour to what name as he began performing songs off the forthcoming “Young Americans” album?
ANSWER: “The Soul Tour”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 14, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to James Young, singer & guitarist for Styx!
- 1967: Pink Floyd embarks on an English tour as an opening act for the Jimi Hendrix Experience.
- 1973: Bruce Springsteen releases his second album, The Wild, The Innocent and the E-street Shuffle.
- 1979: Neil Young puts out his Live Rust album.
- 1989: Aerosmith appears at London’s Hammersmith Odeon Theatre where David Coverdale, former Deep Purple and then-current Whitesnake singer, joined them on stage. The show was the start of a European tour, the first for Aerosmith in 12 years.
- 1989: Ten Years After plays The Paradise Lounge on a reunion tour.
- 1992: John Casella, John Mellencamp’s keyboard player, is found dead in his car in Indiana. It is ruled a heart attack.
- 2001: Van Morrison wins a lawsuit against a London newspaper that erroneously published a story contending that the singer had an affair with Jerry Lee Lewis’ sister Linda while on tour.