Winter Weight Senseless Survey

Kevin ran into a fan of the Senseless Survey at the Walk & Wag over the weekend that was 17 years old and asked him if he’s the only 17 year old that listens to classic rock. Kevin told him he’s counting on him to keep classic rock alive. No pressure.

After that, Kevin was able to get a hold of a random folk and this time it was a woman.

The first the senseless question he asked was about Harvey Weinstein and seemed a little shocked about it.

He followed it up asked if electrical outlets looks like broccoli, kids wouldn’t get hurt touching them. The woman then asked what this was so Kevin immediately asked about Vampires spitting blood, dogs getting pink eye and if her parents are at that age that they know if they say one things she doesn’t like, it’s off to the nursing home.

She said that was terrible and huffed at Kevin about a question on weight.

A couple of questions later, she hung up when Kevin questioned her about a mammogram.

Take a listen to the senselessness this woman had to deal with this morning.

