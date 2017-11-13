Pete Officiated a Wedding And Didn’t Screw It Up!

While Mike was at a Comic Con, Pete was officiating a wedding! Yes, Pete was responsible for one of the biggest moments this couple will ever have and didn’t screw it up.

It took place at a hotel in Cambridge and Pete said it was cool. He told the crowd right off the bat that this was going to be on the radio which we played audio of. The crowd laughed and enjoyed. Last week Pete became a godfather and this week he was officiating a wedding jokingly saying he’ll be putting ashes on foreheads soon. Kevin and Heather were impressed.

Pete noticed that the bride and groom were just looking at each other most of the wedding and not the crowd so he wanted to take a moment and have them look at the crowd which also impressed the show.

Pete then told a story of one of the groomsmen not being able to hold it together from all the crying and made a joke about his boutonniere that the crowd loved. Heather wanted to know if he’s booked for any other weddings.

Take a listen and ask yourself, should this be a new business for Pete and would you want him to do your wedding?

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.