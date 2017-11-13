Metalhead Mike Goes to Comic Con

Metalhead Mike went to the Rhode Island Comic Con over the weekend and talked to a few celebrities and some con goers.

After going down a list off the top of his head off some of the celebrities, Kevin asked how much they were charging for autographs.

Gene Simmons cost was brought up and Mike wasn’t happy that he cancelled his in studio appearance and sounded off on it. The guys then brought him back down to earth and got into audio he brought back.

Mike started to play audio of Sam Jones. He wanted the show to guess who he was. It took a little bit for them to catch on when he dropped a Queen reference. It didn’t work and Mike had to tell them. Mike asked Sam “Flash Gordon” Jones if he ate at Federal Hill, handling the comic con by himself and knowing he’s in Seth McFarlane’s backyard.

After talking about Flash, Mike got into audio of someone who went to the Comic Con dressed as Slash from Guns n Roses. Mike was surprised and asked him what the connection was and why he does it.

Hear the guys poke fun at that and if the Slash outfit helped him pick up any ladies.

After talking about Flash Gordon and a guy dressed as Slash earlier in the show, Mike had more audio to play for the guys.

The guys got into more talk about money being handled at the event and Mike talked about how he ran into Bret Hart but was denied to get interview so he looked over and saw Joey Fatone sitting there so he talked to him. Right out of the gate, Joey made a fat guy joked which the guys liked and Mike asked him about Justin Timberlake doing the Super Bowl halftime show. Joey says he hasn’t been invited because he’s doing his own thing. Mike then asked Joey who he would want to see in the Super Bowl and his favorite team is the Giants. They ended their conversation talking music.

Mike ended his Comic Con recap with audio of guy dressed up as an orc. Orc characters are in different things and Mike asked if he was Warcraft but he based it on Lord of the Rings.

Take a listen and hear what the “orc” had to say about funding his costume, if an orc was alone with Weinstein and Spacey ending with if he was able to pick up any ladies in his outfit.

