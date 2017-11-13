Lars Ulrich Predicts Metallica Will Perform As Holograms

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich has predicted that the heavy metal band will perform as holograms at some point in the future.

“When people look into the future, it’s about artificial intelligence and it’s about how you adapt AI into everything that we know on a daily basis,” Ulrich said recently, as reported by Blabbermouth. “And so when you start looking at the possibilities of how that could play into music, obviously there’s been a few go-arounds with the holograms. There’s a few artists that are looking at sending artists on the road in hologram form.”

Back in 2012, 16 years after his death, the late, great, hip-hop heavyweight Tupac Shakur performed in holographic form at the first weekend of California’s Coachella festival. Since then a number of artists have been reportedly linked to similar projects, including Freddie Mercury, Elvis, Jimi Hendrix, and Ronnie James Dio – who’s hologram was introduced last year and will be taken on tour next month.

“What is music? What’s a concert? To me, it’s about connecting people and it’s about sharing an experience together. And what we try to do, when we play gigs, is to erase the wall between the audience and the band,” Ulrich continued. “If the primary objective of a concert is to bring people together and share an experience, why do you need Lars Ulrich or James Hetfield there, or Kirk Hammett or Robert Trujillo?”

Speaking of music’s ability to appease the basic human need for connection, Ulrich speculated that a live performer isn’t necessary from the perspective of the audience. “I believe the basic human need is to connect to other human beings — that’s what we all strive for in any way possible. So if there’s a way that that could be… 100 years from now, 50 years from now, and I’m a hologram, fine with me. It’s fine with me.”