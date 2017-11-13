Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 13 in Classic Rock History

Queen played the Boston Garden on this night in 1978 on its “Jazz” tour. A live album would follow that tour – which one?
ANSWER: “Live Killers”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 13, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: The Beatles’ animated movie Yellow Submarine premieres in the U.S.
- 1968: Rolling Stones guitarist Brian Jones buy England’s Cotchford Farm, where author A.A. Milne once wrote Winnie the Pooh. Milne would die at the farm less than a year later, drowning in the swimming pool under mysterious circumstances.
- 1974: A man impersonating Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore borrows a Porsche in Iowa City and smashes it in an accident. Meanwhile, the real Ritchie Blackmore plays a gig with Deep Purple in San Francisco.
- 2000: The Beatles launch their first officially sanctioned website, thebeatles.com, in conjunction with the release of No.1 hits collection 1.
- From the WZLX ticket stash…Billy Preston and ZZ Top played the Music Hall in 1973, Aerosmith played the Boston Garden in 1976, Fleetwood Mac also played the Garden in 1990, and Queen rocked the Garden as well in 1978.