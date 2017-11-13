Boston Emissions 11/13/17: Parlour Bells, Watts, Diablogato, usLights, Loveless, Weakened Friends, Cocked N’ Loaded

________________________________________________________________________

Local Songs of the Week + 11/13

Horse Mode – Stay Away and Listen

Fri, Nov 17 at Uncharted, Lowell with Bliss, Ozlo

Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait

Eddie Japan – Golden Age

–Sat, Nov 25 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge, for OldJack’s Last Saturdays with OldJack and Dark Wheels

[event link]

all songs added to the show go on the Local Song of the Week poll. Get played more.

Boston Emissions playlist – November 13, 2017

Loveless – Go

Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

Analog Heart – Not Good Enough

Animal Flag – Sensation

Brilliantine – Experimental Lifestyle

Watts – All Done With Rock n’ Roll

–Sat, Dec 2 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Watts (EP Release), DiabloGato, Duck & Cover, A Bunch of Jerks

Weakened Friends – Hate Mail

–Boston Music Awards Dec 7

When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster

DiabloGato – Paint The Devil On The Wall

–Sun, Nov 19 at Great Scott, Allston with OC45

usLights – I Put A Spell On You

–Fri, Nov 24 Ralph’s Worcester with Killer Cortez, With Legends, Between 3 & 4

Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – Hand Me Your Razors

Parlour Bells, debut of Waylaid In The Melee

–Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Set Fire, Gene Dante & the Future Starlets [event link]

Red White and Bruised

Room Temp Revenge

Sanctuary Cities

Martyred In the Nude

Never Let Em Hold Ya Back

Celebrities on Ice

Darth Barbie

WetWare

Sleep When I’m Dead

Cocked N’ Loaded – Out for Blood

—Sat, Nov 25 O’Brien’s, Allston Cocked N’Loaded reunion with Hey Zeus, IL Monstro, Z/28

