Boston Emissions 11/13/17: Parlour Bells, Watts, Diablogato, usLights, Loveless, Weakened Friends, Cocked N’ Loaded

Local Songs of the Week + 11/13
Horse Mode – Stay Away and Listen
Fri, Nov 17 at Uncharted, Lowell with Bliss, Ozlo
Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait
Eddie Japan – Golden Age
–Sat, Nov 25 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge, for OldJack’s Last Saturdays with OldJack and Dark Wheels
[event link]
all songs added to the show go on the Local Song of the Week poll. Get played more.
Boston Emissions playlist – November 13, 2017
Loveless – Go
Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song
Analog Heart – Not Good Enough
Animal Flag – Sensation
Brilliantine – Experimental Lifestyle
Watts – All Done With Rock n’ Roll
–Sat, Dec 2 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Watts (EP Release), DiabloGato, Duck & Cover, A Bunch of Jerks
Weakened Friends – Hate Mail
–Boston Music Awards Dec 7
When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster
DiabloGato – Paint The Devil On The Wall
–Sun, Nov 19 at Great Scott, Allston with OC45
usLights – I Put A Spell On You
–Fri, Nov 24 Ralph’s Worcester with Killer Cortez, With Legends, Between 3 & 4
Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – Hand Me Your Razors
Parlour Bells, debut of Waylaid In The Melee
–Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Set Fire, Gene Dante & the Future Starlets [event link]
- Red White and Bruised
- Room Temp Revenge
- Sanctuary Cities
- Martyred In the Nude
- Never Let Em Hold Ya Back
- Celebrities on Ice
- Darth Barbie
- WetWare
- Sleep When I’m Dead
Cocked N’ Loaded – Out for Blood
—Sat, Nov 25 O’Brien’s, Allston Cocked N’Loaded reunion with Hey Zeus, IL Monstro, Z/28