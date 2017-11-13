Boston Emissions 11/13/17: Parlour Bells, Watts, Diablogato, usLights, Loveless, Weakened Friends, Cocked N’ Loaded

Next week: It's Metal Month!
Local Songs of the Week + 11/13

Horse Mode – Stay Away and Listen
Fri, Nov 17 at Uncharted, Lowell with Bliss, Ozlo

Pale Monsters – All This Time We Wait

Eddie Japan – Golden Age
–Sat, Nov 25 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge, for OldJack’s Last Saturdays with OldJack and Dark Wheels
[event link]

all songs added to the show go on the Local Song of the Week poll. Get played more.

 

Boston Emissions playlist – November 13, 2017

Loveless – Go

Mission of Burma – Academy Fight Song

Analog Heart – Not Good Enough

Animal Flag – Sensation

Brilliantine – Experimental Lifestyle

Watts – All Done With Rock n’ Roll
–Sat, Dec 2 Midway Café, Jamaica Plain with Watts (EP Release), DiabloGato, Duck & Cover, A Bunch of Jerks

Weakened Friends – Hate Mail
–Boston Music Awards Dec 7

When Particles Collide – Constant Disaster

DiabloGato – Paint The Devil On The Wall
–Sun, Nov 19 at Great Scott, Allston with OC45

usLights – I Put A Spell On You
–Fri, Nov 24 Ralph’s Worcester with Killer Cortez, With Legends, Between 3 & 4

Gene Dante and the Future Starlets – Hand Me Your Razors

Parlour Bells, debut of Waylaid In The Melee
–Sat, Nov 18 at the Lizard Lounge, Cambridge with Set Fire, Gene Dante & the Future Starlets [event link]

  • Red White and Bruised
  • Room Temp Revenge
  • Sanctuary Cities
  • Martyred In the Nude
  • Never Let Em Hold Ya Back
  • Celebrities on Ice
  • Darth Barbie
  • WetWare
  • Sleep When I’m Dead

Cocked N’ Loaded – Out for Blood
Sat, Nov 25 O’Brien’s, Allston Cocked N’Loaded reunion with Hey Zeus, IL Monstro, Z/28

 

