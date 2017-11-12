Sunday Morning Blues: November 12th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!
Lightnin’
Havana Moon
Carlos Santana with Fabulous Thunderbirds
I Put a Spell on You
Bring ‘Em In
Buddy Guy with Carlos Santana
Everyday (I Have the blues)
Blues Guitar heaven (Various)
Santana Blues Band
Brand New Wayo
Lickety-Split
Robert Randolph with Carlos Santana
Blueschild
Electric Field Hollar
Anthony Gomes
Let My Guitar Do the Talkin’
Watch Your Back
Guitar Shorty
Stay Gone
Bloozin’
Brian Templeton
Boogie at Russian Hill
Boom Boom
John Lee Hooker
Sweet Love
Live at the ’62 Center
Albert Cummings
20 Gallons of Beadle Sweat
Soul Bender
Matthew Stubbs
Boots and Shoes
Back to the Woods
Chuck Leavell
Don’t Want you No More/Ain’t My Cross to Bear
The Allman Brothers Band
The Allman Brothers Band
Little by Little
Blues Summit
BB King with Lowell Fulson
Hoodoo on Me
Up All Night
Albert Castiglia
Get Inside
Get Inside
Johnny A
Ramblin’ On My Mind
EC Was Here
Eric Clapton
Ain’t That Lovin’ You
The Luckiest Man
Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters