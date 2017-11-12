Sunday Morning Blues: November 12th, 2017

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Lightnin’

Havana Moon

Carlos Santana with Fabulous Thunderbirds

I Put a Spell on You

Bring ‘Em In

Buddy Guy with Carlos Santana

Everyday (I Have the blues)

Blues Guitar heaven (Various)

Santana Blues Band

Brand New Wayo

Lickety-Split

Robert Randolph with Carlos Santana

Blueschild

Electric Field Hollar

Anthony Gomes

Let My Guitar Do the Talkin’

Watch Your Back

Guitar Shorty

Stay Gone

Bloozin’

Brian Templeton

Boogie at Russian Hill

Boom Boom

John Lee Hooker

Sweet Love

Live at the ’62 Center

Albert Cummings

20 Gallons of Beadle Sweat

Soul Bender

Matthew Stubbs

Boots and Shoes

Back to the Woods

Chuck Leavell

Don’t Want you No More/Ain’t My Cross to Bear

The Allman Brothers Band

The Allman Brothers Band

Little by Little

Blues Summit

BB King with Lowell Fulson

Hoodoo on Me

Up All Night

Albert Castiglia

Get Inside

Get Inside

Johnny A

Ramblin’ On My Mind

EC Was Here

Eric Clapton

Ain’t That Lovin’ You

The Luckiest Man

Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters