Sunday Morning Blues: November 12th, 2017

(Photo: Tim Staskiewicz/WZLX.com)

As soon as Sunday Morning Blues finishes up at 10a, your blues continues 24/7 on RADIO MOJO! Go to radio.com or tunein.com and dial in Boston’s non-stop blues station!

Lightnin’
Havana Moon
Carlos Santana with Fabulous Thunderbirds

I Put a Spell on You
Bring ‘Em In
Buddy Guy with Carlos Santana

Everyday (I Have the blues)
Blues Guitar heaven (Various)
Santana Blues Band

Brand New Wayo
Lickety-Split
Robert Randolph with Carlos Santana

Blueschild
Electric Field Hollar
Anthony Gomes

Let My Guitar Do the Talkin’
Watch Your Back
Guitar Shorty

Stay Gone
Bloozin’
Brian Templeton

Boogie at Russian Hill
Boom Boom
John Lee Hooker

Sweet Love
Live at the ’62 Center
Albert Cummings

20 Gallons of Beadle Sweat
Soul Bender
Matthew Stubbs

Boots and Shoes
Back to the Woods
Chuck Leavell

Don’t Want you No More/Ain’t My Cross to Bear
The Allman Brothers Band
The Allman Brothers Band

Little by Little
Blues Summit
BB King with Lowell Fulson

Hoodoo on Me
Up All Night
Albert Castiglia

Get Inside
Get Inside
Johnny A

Ramblin’ On My Mind
EC Was Here
Eric Clapton

Ain’t That Lovin’ You
The Luckiest Man
Ronnie Earl and the Broadcasters

