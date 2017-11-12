Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 12 in Classic Rock History

Happy birthday to Neil Young! After recording with Crazy Horse and Crosby, Stills, & Nash, Neil recorded his famous “Harvest” album with what group?
ANSWER: The Stray Gators
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 12, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1945:Neil Young is born. He celebrates his birthday today along with Buck Dharma, lead guitarist of Blue Oyster Cult.
- 1973:Queen kicks off their first tour as an opening act for Mott the Hoople in West Yorkshire, England, less than a year before making their U.S. debut.
- 1990:Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood breaks both legs in a brutal accident on the M4 in England. He crashed into one car and after escaping got hit by another car, pinning him between the two wrecks.
- 2003: A New Jersey radio station pulls Jethro Tull from its playlist after Ian Anderson makes critical remarks about President Bush in a local newspaper.
- 2005:Paul McCartney’s performance of “Good Day Sunshine” and “English Tea” in Anaheim is broadcast live as a wake-up call for astronatuts on the International Space Station, making it the first live concert broadcast beamed to outer space.
- From the WZLX ticket stash…The Faces with guest Rod Stewart played the Rhode Island Auditorium in 1971, Jerry Garcia played Paul’s Mall in 1974, Robert Palmer played the Orpheum in 1976, and Queen rocked the Boston Garden in 1977.