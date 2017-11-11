Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 11 in Classic Rock History

In 1972 Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley died in a motorcycle crash three blocks from where Duane Allman had died in another crash about a year earlier. What was the final album Berry did sessions specifically for?

ANSWER: “Brothers and Sisters”

