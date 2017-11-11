Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 11 in Classic Rock History

In 1972 Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley died in a motorcycle crash three blocks from where Duane Allman had died in another crash about a year earlier. What was the final album Berry did sessions specifically for?
ANSWER: “Brothers and Sisters”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 11, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: From the WZLX ticket stash…Big Brother and the Holding Company featuring Janis Joplin play the Rindge Arena in Braintree.
- 1969: The Who perform Tommy at the Boston Tea Party.
- 1969: Jim Morrison and a friend are arrested in Phoenix, Ariz. for drunkenness and interfering with a plane flight after harrassing a flight attendant en route from Los Angeles to Phoeniz to see the Rolling Stones…The charges were dropped after the attendant would not serve as a witness.
- 1970: Bob Dylan releases his first book. It’s a surreal collection of prose and poetry entitled, Tarantula.
- 1972: Berry Oakley, bassist for the Allman Brothers Band, dies in Macon, Ga. when his motorcycle collides with a bus, just three blocks from the site of Duane Allman’s accident just one year earlier.
- 1972: The Kinks play the Aquarius.
- 1986: Pink Floyd announce that they are in the studio recording their first album without Roger Waters. The resulting work, A Momentary Lapse of Reason featuring centerpiece ballad “On the Turning Away,” would be released a year later to huge success.