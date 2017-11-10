The Funeral Cake Senseless Survey

This Friday morning, Kevin was able to get a hold of a man that agreed to take the survey. First senseless question asked if his kids get bullied at school because he posts nudes on the internet. The caller said he doesn’t have kids and doesn’t do that sounding defense. Kevin then asked that nothing says forever like…murder. Thinking he was going to say diamonds, the caller said asked what does this have to do with the census.

Kevin gave him the getting to know you survey line and then asked if he holds hands with his Uber driver and said no. Between being asked about car repair shops, breaking into a houseboat and a documentary about a stripper jumping out of a cake for the first time, the caller said this are questions you’re asking? Kevin then asked if he knew the wave started because of a guy wanting a hot dog. He said OK sarcastically and he finally hung up when he was asked about bragging about half marathons only half the time.

Kevin felt like the show ganged up on him after the questions. Take a listen and let us know!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.