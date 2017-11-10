Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 10 in Classic Rock History

Styx played the Boston Garden on this night in 1979. That year saw the band release its only single to go #1 in the U.S. – what song?
ANSWER: “Babe”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 10, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy birthday to Greg Lake of Emerson Lake & Palmer and King Crimson!
- 1963: after their concert at the hippodrome in Birmingham, England, The Beatles leave the theater and the crowds that surrounded it, disguised as policemen!
- 1967: The Beatles shoot three different promotional films for “Hello Goodbye.” One clip features the group wearing their Sgt. Pepper’s uniforms for the first time since the album’s famous cover photo session.
- 1967: The Moody Blues release their single “Nights in White Satin” in the U.K. As it turns out, the song doesn’t reach its peak of popularity over here in the states until it’s re-released in 1972 – when it shoots all the way up to No.2.
- 1979: From the WZLX ticket stash…Styx played the Boston Garden.
- 1981: It’s The second night at the Hartford Civic Center for the Rolling Stones.
- 1986: Bruce Springsteen releases his box set Live 1975 – 1985 on this day, becoming the first box set to debut on the charts at No.1.
- 1994: A fan is killed and 25 more are injured when the crowd rushes into the stadium for an Aerosmith concert in Costa Rica…Also in ’94, Elton John sues the Star tabloid for falsely reporting a story that he was romantically involved with a man from Atlanta – the man was actually from London.