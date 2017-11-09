The PT Cruiser Senseless Survey

This morning Kevin rang up a what sounded like a young lady to be on the receiving end of some Senseless questions.

The first Senseless question in Kevin’s arsenal this morning asked if she sometimes pretend to hate Nickelback more than she does so that people will like her? She asked where Kevin was calling from and said she should be talking to him.

He then asked if she gave up on her own kids and lives vicariously through other kids. She asked what this survey was for and Kevin said it was for the Senseless Survey’s.

Kevin then asked about Polaroid pictures and babies which really didn’t sit well with her. She exclaimed do not call her again when Kevin asked about waiting for employees to come wash her hands.

She lasted one more question regarding a PT Cruiser which spurned a discussion.

