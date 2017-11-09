Does That Make Me A Bad Person? Yes, These People are Bad!

Every once in a while we want to know how bad our audience is and today might have taken the cake! We ask for people to call or text us with their situation when afterwards, they might’ve asked themselves “Does That Make Me A Bad Person?”

Well right out of the gate, Mike told us a story from the 80’s where his then girlfriend was shipped to camp and while she was there, he had relations with her mom! It does not end there, he also claimed that recently, he was friended by the old girlfriend on Facebook and met her daughter at a BBQ. He said he then had relations with the 25 year old daughter! Kevin, Pete and Heather were trying to make heads and tails of the situation. They immediately called him a bad person when they found he was married!

Brad then told us how he likes to swerve and mess up the lines in the road when freshly painted lines on the road are done. Kevin didn’t like it and called him a bad person.

After Brad, Pete read a text where a his stepdaughter always leaves her lights and TV on when she leaves so he unplugs everything. We didn’t get a clear ruling on that but Trisha gave us a call and told us a story about her friend inviting her over for dinner to have her grandmother’s spaghetti. Trisha was asked if it was the best spaghetti she had and said no, her grandmother’s spaghetti was but her friends grandparent passed away. Could you follow that?

Take a listen and see if that helps!

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.