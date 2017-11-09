Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 9 in Classic Rock History

Pink Floyd’s 1st album without Roger Waters, “A Momentary Lapse of Reason,” was certified Platinum for sales of a million copies in the U.S. on this day in 1987. At the same time, Roger Waters was on the road playing music from what solo release?

ANSWER: “Radio K.O.A.S.”

