Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 9 in Classic Rock History

Pink Floyd’s 1st album without Roger Waters, “A Momentary Lapse of Reason,” was certified Platinum for sales of a million copies in the U.S. on this day in 1987. At the same time, Roger Waters was on the road playing music from what solo release?
ANSWER: “Radio K.O.A.S.”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 9, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- It’s the birthday of the late Tom Fogerty, brother of John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival!
- 1965: The “Lost Jam” with Bob Dylan, Robbie Robertson, and Brian Jones took place in Brian’s hotel room in New York City during the “Great Blackout of ’65 – no electricity, no recordings.
- 1966: John Lennon met Yoko Ono for the first time at the preview of Yoko’s art exhibition, “Unfinished Paintings and Objects”, at the Indica gallery in London.
- 1970: Checking the WZLX ticket stash, Traffic was at the Boston Tea Party.
- 1972: The James Gang and Foghat played the Aquarius Theatre.
- 1981: The Rolling Stones rocked Hartford Civic Center in ’81.
- 1987: Pink Floyd’s first album without Roger Waters, A Momentary Lapse of Reason, is certified platinum.
- 1988: Pete Townshend gives his first concert in England in 12 years.
- 1995: Aerosmith slipped in a secret gig at the Middle East in Cambridge to rehearse material for their “Nine Lives” album.
- 2003: And the Rolling Stones perform a second show in china at the Hong Kong festival.