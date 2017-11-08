The Prince Senseless Survey

Another hump day edition of the Senseless Survey and Kevin was able to ring up a gentleman all by himself.

The first senseless question that Kevin asked the man was if he would buy a book called “Toast on a Paper Towel: 385 Ways” to which he said no. No was the answer for the next few questions that were about CrossFit, recipes asking for a pound of bacon and if he would watch a Broadway play called “The Burger King and I” which us on the show would probably go see.

Kevin followed up all those asking if he missed the old days when we paid for everything in goats. The man replied saying he never did so why would he miss it. He some other questions about House Hunters and seeing a doctor but when he was asked about a new year’s resolution to not date supermodels, the man asked what was this about because Kevin never said what it was for.

When Kevin started to press the guy on Prince questions, he hung up which might mean he dresses up like Prince.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.