Commercial Free Veteran’s Day Takeover 2017

Veteran’s Day will be observed Friday, and Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX is saluting our troops, past and present all day long!

Nine Boston-area vets are taking over WZLX, one hour at a time! Join Carter Alan and Chuck Nowlin as they cohost the Veteran’s Day Takeover with the men and women of our armed forces from 10am until 7pm on Friday, November 10th!

We’ll chat with our veterans, let them pick some songs to rock out to, and best of all, it’s all COMMERCIAL-FREE!

Sponsored by Direct Tire and the VA New England Healthcare System.

Veteran’s On-Air Schedule

10:00-11:00am

DAN MCMORROW of West Roxbury, MA

US MARINE CORPS

11:00-12:00pm

PATRICK SMITH of Bridgewater, MA

US ARMY

12:00-1:00pm

CHAD KOZDRA of Hillsboro, NH

US ARMY

1:00-2:00pm

TIM SIEFKEN of Swampscott, MA

US ARMY

2:00-3:00pm

KEVIN MATSON of Quincy, MA

US NAVY

3:00-4:00pm

KYLE TOTO of Millbury, MA

US ARMY

4:00-5:00pm

KEITH MANNING of Winthrop, MA

NAVY SEAL

5:00-6:00pm

JOE TOCCI of Tewksbury, MA

US MARINE CORPS

6:00-7:00pm

NICHOLAS EASON of Saugus, MA

US MARINE CORPS