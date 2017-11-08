Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 8 in Classic Rock History

Bruce Springsteen’s double album “The River” reached #1 on this day in 1980. What hit single helped pave the way for that success?
ANSWER: “Hungry Heart”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 8, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: John Lennon divorces from wife Cynthia. In the end, Cynthia kept custody of their young son Julian.
- 1971: Led Zepplin’s fourth album is released in the U.S. – it would come out in England eleven days later. The album somehow never reached #1 in the states, but remained on the charts for 158 weeks.
- 1971: From the WZLX ticket stash…Jeff Beck played the Music Hall, and in ’74 it was Foghat, Robin Trower and Montrose featuring Sammy Hagar all at the Orpheum.
- 1975: Elton John becomes godfather to Sean Lennon, John and Yoko’s son.
- 1985: Sting’s concert film Bring on the Night opens in theaters.
- 1986: Boston’s single “Amanda” reaches No.1 on the charts.
- 2006: Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band launch a tour in support of the album Face the Promise with a concert in Saginaw, Mich. It was the group’s first road trip in a decade, supporting Seger’s first new studio album in 12 years.