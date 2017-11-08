Are You Ready for the 2017 Turkey Meat and Greet Creations?

Our annual Turkey Meat and Greet at CBS Scene is coming up in a few weeks and we had Chef Sarkis on with us to give him the details of what each member on the show will want him to turn a turkey into.

We’ve had many creations over the years ranging from sports to different foods to TV shows and this years are no exceptions. The Chef is nervous but ready.

Kevin went first narrowing down his two turkeys down to one choosing the G.O.A.T. turkey making a nod to Tom Brady with avocado and toast stuffing. Heather is glad it’s not filled with actual goat meat. Jackson tried to make a joke and Kevin told him his turkey is no joke.

It was Mike’s turn and he wants Chef Sarkis to create the heavy metal turkey! It’s comprised of a mashed potato Mohawk and wants the turkey to use a turkey leg guitar to smash his stuffing amplifier. Oh yeah, he wants flames.

We then turned to Pete, Heather and Jackson for the second round of turkey creations.

Heather proposed a Tom Turkey Petty in honor of Mr. Petty with free falling gravy, you don’t know how it feels to eat lots of cranberry sauce and running down a dream of stuffing. The Chef didn’t sound to enthused with it but said he’ll make it happen.

Jackson decide to honor the hosts of the show with his turkey or turkeys comprising of one fat side for Kevin with ABBA, corn and radio somehow with Pete’s side having something to do with gambling and drinking. Pete asked if he just made this up and the Chef is looking forward to doing that one.

Finally Pete gave his creation wanting his turkey to incorporate mustaches for Movember. He was thinking a big stache on the bird and a bunch of little staches on yams around the bird.

What do you think of these ideas? Come down the Meat and Greet to see them in person!

