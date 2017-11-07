Laughing At You Senseless Survey

After a few rings and going to a voicemail, another number was dialed to find another person to be asked some Senseless questions courtesy of Kevin and company.

A man picked up the phone and agreed to take the survey as long as it was quick. Kevin told “OK” but we all know that isn’t going to happen.

The first senseless question Kevin asked if he was sad that dance battles don’t settle turf wars like they used to and the man didn’t understand why he was asking it so Kevin moved on.

The man was asked if he has ever been to pony caskets dot com and if he owns a lot of Nike shirts for a guy that doesn’t get off the couch. He said no to both.

When Kevin asked if he slept through his 15 minutes of fame, the caller laughed really hard and said we’re done here. Kevin said we are almost done and asked why food tastes better on diet while music sounds better when the artist is dead.

The caller said I don’t know and shortly after said he enjoyed the laughter this morning before hanging up.

