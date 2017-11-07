Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 7 in Classic Rock History

In 1978 Boston played the Boston Garden with Sammy Hagar. What was the first song of the show (as it was for most Boston concerts)?
ANSWER: “Rock and Roll Band”
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 7, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- 1968: Jim Morrison demanded from the stage that the crowd at a doors concert in Phoenix rise to its feet – this prompted the police to consider the standing fans as a “riot” and The Doors were never to return to Phoenix.
- 1970: Paul and Linda McCartney appeared on the cover of “Life” magazine.
- 1974: Ted Nugent reportedly won the national squirrel-shooting contest. He hit a squirrel at 150 yards.
- 1979: The movie The Rose held its premiere in Los Angeles – Bette Midler starred as the overindulgent rock superstar who eventually became the victim of her own success – it was a story loosely based on the life of Janis Joplin.
- 1988: John Fogerty was found not guilty of plagiarizing himself in a lawsuit brought by his record label Fantasy Records. The company claimed Fogerty’s solo hit “The Old Man Down the Road” (released on another label) sounded too much like Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Run Through the Jungle” – a song Fogerty had also written. Fantasy owned the rights to the Creedence song and claimed damages. So Fogerty won, but the his legal bill was $400,000.
- 2003: Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour was made a commander of the order of the British Empire by the Queen.
The Eagles’ album The Long Road Out of Eden debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with sales of more than 700-thousand copies in its first week on this day in 2007.
- 1970: From the WZLX ticket stash…Jefferson Airplane, Hot Tuna, and the Bob Seger System played Boston College.