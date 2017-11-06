Who is Crazy Enough To Let Pete McKenzie Be Their Child’s Godfather?

It’s a spiritual couple weeks for radio’s own Pete McKenzie. This past weekend he became a godfather and next weekend he will be officiating a wedding.

Back to being chosen as a godfather, someone at the service asked Pete’s daughter if he was chosen because he goes to church every Sunday. She replied saying “they picked him because he was awesome” which might have ruffled some robes.

Kevin wanted to know when Pete was asked to be the godfather if he was shocked and if someone said no. Pete didn’t know but was shocked.

The little guy is named Andrew Clarke and Pete recorded a little conversation with the Father of Andrew, Doug. Pete had Doug explain the first time Andrew had wine which was during a baptism. Of course a joke about betting was made also.

Kevin and Pete got into a discussion on how Pete will handle being a godfather from hanging out with Andrew to if he should give him gifts.

Take a listen and let us know if you have any godfather stories.

Karlson & McKenzie can be heard weekday mornings from 5:30am until 10am on Boston’s Classic Rock, 100.7 WZLX. Follow the show on Twitter (@KarlsonMcKenzie) and like them on Facebook. Stream K&M anywhere you go with the free Radio.com app for iOS and Android devices.