Lynn’s Senseless Survey

Over the weekend, we got a new Senseless Survey intro from Lynn who sent in her submission via a friend. It was a take on “If I Only Had A Brain” and Kevin wasn’t immediately thrilled with it but got some chuckles out of it while Heather loved it.

Meanwhile, Kevin couldn’t get someone to answer the first call he made so he gave the nod to Jackson to ring up someone else. A man picked up the phone on and Kevin asked him if he liked taking it to the limit one more time. He seemed confused asking he meant taking life to the fullest.

Kevin wanted to know if you’ll see both spouses in Heaven if you remarry. The man said he doesn’t think so. He then asked if in the year 2021 that a lot of hindsight is 20/20 jokes will happen. The man asked what this has to do with anything.

Kevin then asked if he believed every mullet reaches shoulder length that an angel gets his jean jacket. He didn’t like that question hanging up during the last question about picking up a remote in a different fashion.

Take a listen and try it yourself.

