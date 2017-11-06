Glenn Frey’s $15 Million Mansion Is Up For Sale

WIN U2 TICKETS: U2 Returns to the Garden in June, Get Your First Shot at Tickets Now!

(David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties via Redfin)

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Glenn Frey‘s impressive Los Angeles mansion has been put up for sale. The late Eagles co-founder purchased the Spanish-style property with his wife Cindy in 2002, and now the family has put the house back on the market for a cool $14,995,000.

Built in 1996, the Brentwood estate spans 9,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms, nine baths, two family rooms, a bar, and a home theatre. Also on the property are a pool, spa, fitness center, fragrant rose gardens, and an expansive lawn.

Frey passed away in January of 2016 after an extended battle with intestinal problems. Despite rumors of a breakup, the band has carried on in his honor – with son Deacon Frey and country musician Vince Gill filling in on stage.

Check out some pictures of the Frey estate below, via Redfin.

(David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties via Redfin)

(David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties via Redfin)

(David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties via Redfin)

(David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties via Redfin)

(David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties via Redfin)

(David Offer, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties via Redfin)

