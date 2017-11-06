Glenn Frey’s $15 Million Mansion Is Up For Sale

By Rami Abou-Sabe

Glenn Frey‘s impressive Los Angeles mansion has been put up for sale. The late Eagles co-founder purchased the Spanish-style property with his wife Cindy in 2002, and now the family has put the house back on the market for a cool $14,995,000.

Built in 1996, the Brentwood estate spans 9,000 square feet and includes six bedrooms, nine baths, two family rooms, a bar, and a home theatre. Also on the property are a pool, spa, fitness center, fragrant rose gardens, and an expansive lawn.

Frey passed away in January of 2016 after an extended battle with intestinal problems. Despite rumors of a breakup, the band has carried on in his honor – with son Deacon Frey and country musician Vince Gill filling in on stage.

Check out some pictures of the Frey estate below, via Redfin.