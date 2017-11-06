Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 6 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles. What was his biggest solo single hit?

ANSWER: “The Heat is On” from “Beverly Hills Cop,” which got all the way up to #2

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 6, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Happy Birthday to the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles.

1965: rock promoter Bill Graham produced his first concert at the Fillmore West in San Francisco and it was a good one – The Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane both played.

