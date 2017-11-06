Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 6 in Classic Rock History

It’s the birthday of the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles. What was his biggest solo single hit?
ANSWER: “The Heat is On” from “Beverly Hills Cop,” which got all the way up to #2
What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 6, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!
- Happy Birthday to the late Glenn Frey of the Eagles.
- 1965: rock promoter Bill Graham produced his first concert at the Fillmore West in San Francisco and it was a good one – The Grateful Dead and Jefferson Airplane both played.
- 1971: John Lennon and Yoko Ono appeared unexpectedly at the Apollo Theater in New York City during a benefit concert for the casualties of the Attica prison riots.
- 1993: On an episode of the short-lived sitcom “Café Amercain,” Eddie Van Halen made a cameo appearance as a street musician. His wife Valerie Bertinelli was the show’s star.
- 1998: Bruce Springsteen released his Tracks box set.
- 2001: The Pink Floyd compilation Echoes was released. The group teamed up with the organization Future Forests, helping them plant trees in an effort to offset the environmental impact of producing the CD and its packaging.
- 1974: From the WZLX ticket stash…Dickie Betts played a solo gig at the Orpheum.