WIN U2 TICKETS: U2 Returns to the Garden in June, Get Your First Shot at Tickets Now!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 5 in Classic Rock History

Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

In 1995 Queen released the “Made in Heaven” album which included Freddie Mercury’s last recorded vocal track. The cover photo was taken at what location?

ANSWER: The cover was a photo of Freddie Mercury’s statue on Lake Geneva

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 5, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live