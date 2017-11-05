Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 5 in Classic Rock History

In 1995 Queen released the “Made in Heaven” album which included Freddie Mercury’s last recorded vocal track. The cover photo was taken at what location?
ANSWER: The cover was a photo of Freddie Mercury’s statue on Lake Geneva
What else happened on this day in rock n' roll history? Here's the Rock N' Roll Diary for November 5
- 1969: Jefferson Airplane plays the Music Hall.
- 1970: Derek and The Dominos first appear on network TV when they stop by “The Johnny Cash Show.”
- 1970: The Band play at Tufts University.
- 1974: The J. Geils Band plays the Garden.
- 1976: The Doobie Brothers rock the Music Hall.
- 1977: Ozzy Ozbourne quits Black Sabbath and is replaced as lead singerby Dave Walker. Ozzy’s departure lasted only a few weeks, however, before he returned. But he’d soon quit again to launch his hugely successful solo career.
- 1982: Jefferson Starship and .38 Special play the Worcester Centrum, now known as the DCU Center.
- 1995: “The Wizard of Oz In Concert” is staged for the Children’s Defense Fund. The show features Jackson Browne as the scarecrow and Roger Daltrey in the role of the Tin Man.
- 1995: Queen releases the album Made in Heaven, which included Freddie Mercury’s final vocal track. Mercury lost his battle with the AIDS virus on Nov. 24, 1991.
- 1999: Gary Cherone leaves Van Halen as lead singer.
- 2003: Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler receives the Stevie Ray Vaughan award from the Musician’s Assistance Program for his efforts to promote sobriety. Stevie Ray was another who had successfully battled back from the bottle.