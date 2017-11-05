Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 5 in Classic Rock History

In 1995 Queen released the “Made in Heaven” album which included Freddie Mercury’s last recorded vocal track. The cover photo was taken at what location?

ANSWER: The cover was a photo of Freddie Mercury’s statue on Lake Geneva

