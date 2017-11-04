Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 4 in Classic Rock History

In 1991 the Jimi Hendrix Experience was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band made a huge impact, but was together for only a short time. How long?

ANSWER: Fall 1966 to Summer 1969

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 4, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1963: The Beatles make their famous appearance at the Prince of Wales Theater in London for a royal command performance. They were seventh on a 19-act bill, but were clearly the evening’s main attraction. It was during this show that John Lennon made his famous remark: ”For our last number I’d like to ask your help. Would the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands? And the rest of you, if you’ll just rattle your jewelry!”