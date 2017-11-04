WIN U2 TICKETS: U2 Returns to the Garden in June, Get Your First Shot at Tickets Now!

Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 4 in Classic Rock History

(Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

In 1991 the Jimi Hendrix Experience was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The band made a huge impact, but was together for only a short time. How long?

ANSWER: Fall 1966 to Summer 1969

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 4, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • 1963: The Beatles make their famous appearance at the Prince of Wales Theater in London for a royal command performance. They were seventh on a 19-act bill, but were clearly the evening’s main attraction. It was during this show that John Lennon made his famous remark: ”For our last number I’d like to ask your help. Would the people in the cheaper seats clap your hands? And the rest of you, if you’ll just rattle your jewelry!”
  • 1967: The Doors second album Strange Days debuts on the U.S. charts. Their self-titled debut album had appeared just eight months earlier.
  • 1971: London’s famous Rainbow Theater first opens its doors.
  • 1973: Pink Floyd perform a benefit concert for their friend Robert Wyatt of The Soft Machine, who had broken his back.
  • 1973: The Doobie Brothers play the Music Hall.
  • 1977: Styx play the Orpheum.
  • 1985: Aerosmith release their Done with Mirrors album.
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 WZLX

Radio.com
Man Cave

Listen Live