Pear Shaped Senseless Survey

On this Friday edition of the Senseless Survey, we had another metal version of the Survey brought back and it seemed to go over well but we will see if it lasts longer than one day.

Kevin then quickly got into the survey ringing up a guy on his cell phone and his first question asked if he’s okay if his physician prescribes a martini? He said no to that and said he doesn’t eat frogurt when asked how many punches he has in his punch card.

Kevin then asked if he’s perfected switching over from coffee to alcohol. He asked Kevin who he was and seem baffled. After another alcohol question, Kevin asked if Mama Cass Elliot’s stomach was on display somewhere would he see it.

The man got heated asking what this is for again. Kevin said were almost done then asked if he’s been whelmed but not overly.

The man said he didn’t know and got testy when he was asked about his body figure. Hear the foul mouth ending to the survey.

