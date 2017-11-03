WIN U2 TICKETS: U2 Returns to the Garden in June, Get Your First Shot at Tickets Now!

Karlson & McKenzie’s Meat & Greet 2017

Filed Under: meat and greet

It’s that time of year again! When we at the Karlson & McKenzie show make the trek over the river and through the woods to CBS Scene at Patriot Place in Foxboro for the annual MEAT AND GREET!

Join Karlson & McKenzie and the rest of the gang Tuesday night, November 21st from 7pm until 10pm in the shadow of Gillette Stadium, while the chefs at CBS Scene serve up a FREE TURKEY FEAST!

Bring your family, Bring your friends, All ages are invited! Free admission! All we ask is that everyone brings a donation for the Foxboro Food Pantry.

