Jackson Talks To Customers Waiting For the New iPhone X

After clearing up the confusion of what to call the new iPhone either “X” or “Ten” by a lovely song that was made and Kevin calling it “X” all morning, we got into audio of Jackson down at the Apple Store talking to a couple people in line waiting to purchase the iPhone ten.

The first guy he talked to was Mike that was only in line for only an hour. Jackson asked him about Steve Jobs, does the “X” stand for something x-rated, how can he afford the phone and how much would the guy pay Jackson to hold his spot in line if he had to go to the bathroom. He said he’d rather stand in line in pain than give up his spot among some of his funny answers.

Kevin then read a couple statistics about the new phone before we got into Jackson talking to Peter who was waiting in line. They made a decision to go back and forth asking each other questions from Steve Jobs to what phone they’re using.

They went back and forth with questions for a good minute and Pete let out a good laugh if he thought “X” meant x-rated but things got real serious when Jackson was asked if he was cutting the line. Hear how Jackson did including if Peter would pay Jackson to hold his spot in line.

