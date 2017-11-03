Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 3 in Classic Rock History

Eric Clapton was awarded the Commander of the Order of the British Empire rank at a ceremony in Buckingham Palace on this day in 2004. It was a big year for Eric; he had also released what album in March that sold over two million copies?

ANSWER: “Me and Mr. Johnson,” Clapton’s tribute to bluesman Robert Johnson

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 3, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

1967: The Beatles completed filming their TV special “Magical Mystery Tour” at Ringo’s country house in Surrey. The day’s work was done mainly in the backyard where each Beatle was filmed pretending to play a white cello.

1971: From the ZLX ticket stash…The J. Geils Band and Fleetwood Mac played the music hall.

1972: The Steve Miller Band at the Aquarius Theater.

1976: Led Zeppelin's live album "The Song Remains The Same" is certified gold.