Billy Corgan Shares Virtual Reality Video for ‘Aeronaut’

By Scott T. Sterling

Billy Corgan has shared the music video for “Aeronaut” from his recently released full-length, Ogilala.

The video also serves as a preview of a forthcoming immersive virtual reality experience for Corgan’s Ogilala album.

The video was created inside a 3D world that was imagined by San Francisco artist and filmmaker, Danny Bittman and brought to life by the joint Viacom NEXT and Isobar team. By capturing Corgan’s three-and-a-half-minute performance in volumetric video at Microsoft’s Mixed Reality Capture Studios, Isobar, Viacom and Bittman, were able to use the Unity creation engine and Tilt Brush to create a world around him. The project is due for release in early 2018.

Corgan fans will also want to tune in to The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, November 8 to catch his live performance of “The Spaniards.”

Check out the clip for “Aeronaut” below.