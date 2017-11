By Rami Abou-Sabe

With a grizzled look of caution, Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon in the latest trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The second installment in J.J. Abrams’ modern trilogy opens December 15th, but fans of the sci-fi series now have a thrilling 45-second glimpse into the Star Was world to hold them over.

Watch the tailer below!