Spell Restaurant Senseless Survey

It’s a Thursday Edition of the Senseless Survey and today Kevin was able to ring up a gentleman that agreed to take the survey.

First senseless question Kevin asked if his superpower was making room for desert. The man asked for him to repeat it and eventually said no.

Kevin asked if he how old he was when he spelled the word “restaurant” correctly. He said he doesn’t know. He also doesn’t have tattoos when he was asked about how painful it would be to put a No Fear tattoo on his bicep. He finally asked what is this when Kevin asked about putting his brain in a jar. He also didn’t know anything about spreadsheets being sexy.

A few more questions down the line, Kevin asked him to pledge to aim away from urinal cakes and he laughingly agreed. He finally hung up when Kevin brought up the Spice Girls. Yes, the Spice Girls.

Take a listen and laugh your way through.

