K&M Pet Project: Vince & Tippy from Operation Delta Dog

The Karlson & McKenzie show has been helping Operation Delta Dog out for the past 3 years now to help raise money to train service dogs for veterans dealing with PTSD.

It’s a great cause that helps Veterans and also helps animals find a great home after being trained.

The cost to train these dogs grows every year and Operation Delta Dog needs help to do so.

Today on the show, we talked to Vince, a veteran, who was with his service dog Tippy that was trained courtesy of Operation Delta Dog.

Listen to how Vince was lucky enough to get a dog to help him with day to day activities including just wanting to get up and go to work.

Join us Novemeber 11th for the Walk and Wag or donate to help raise money to helps pets and Vets!

