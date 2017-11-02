How Did Bon Scott of AC/DC Really Die?

Jesse Fink is an author that has written about AC/DC in the past in “The Youngs: The Brothers Who Built AC/DC” and on November 7th, will release a new book titled “Bon: The Last Highway” which has some new revelations regarding the late singer of AC/DC.

Karlson & McKenzie decided to have Mr. Fink on to discuss some of these revelations. After joking about Australia already being in the future because of the time difference, Kevin first asked about how helpful the band is when writing a book about them. Jesse said they won’t help anyone so he has to do without them.

They then talked about various revelations from Bon Scott wanting to quit the band because of the lifestyle, the signs prior to his death leading up to the revelation that he possibly died of a drug overdose rather than alcohol poisoning, and the story behind some of the last lyrics heard by Bon Scott.

This is a must listen for any AC/DC fan and also a must read so go pick up “Bon: The Last Highway” courtesy of ECW Press.

