Carter Alan’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Diary: November 2 in Classic Rock History

(Photo by Steve Wood/Express/Getty Images)

The Who’s “Quadrophenia” movie opened in theaters across the U.S. on this day in 1979. What was the name of the main character of the movie?

ANSWER: Jimmy Cooper

What else happened on this day in rock n’ roll history? Here’s the Rock N’ Roll Diary for November 2, from the College of Classic Rock Knowledge – 100.7 WZLX!

  • On this day in 1963, The Beatles’ 2nd English album “With The Beatles” was released on Parlophone Records.
  • The American counterpart, which came out in early ’64 was called “Meet the Beatles.”
  • In 1974, George Harrison became the first former Beatle to embark on a U.S. tour with a concert in Vancouver.
  • In 1979, The Who’s Quadrophenia movie opened at theatres across the U.S. Sting of the police made an appearance as “Ace Face.” The Who recorded some new songs and remixed the 1973 tracks for the revamped soundtrack.
  • Also in 1979, Mick Jagger divorced Bianca.
  • And in 1985, for only the second time, a TV soundtrack album topped the U.S. album charts. “Miami Vice” enjoyed a run of 11 non-consecutive weeks at #1. The previous TV soundtrack to do that was Henry Mancini’s “Peter Gunn” in 1959.
  • Checking the WZLX ticket stash, Jethro Tull played the Garden in 1972.
  • And in 1987, Aerosmith played the Springfield Civic Center.
